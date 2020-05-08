More Ways to Win with the "Hit Song of the Day" & $500 Bonus Contest!

Listen every weekday at 9am and 3pm for the B98.5 "Hit Song of The Day". When you hear it, be caller 98 to 732-774-3529 for your chance to win $100! (Don't forget to check back every Friday after 3pm to get the following weeks songs)

Plus, the winning doesn't stop there…click the button below to enter the Bonus $500 Contest, with a winner picked every week!

Check the calendar each week for the "Hit Song of the Day"

Listen for the song to play weekdays at 9am & 3pm 

Enter below for a bonus $500

Enter the $500 Bonus Contest

May 11-15, 2020

  • Monday
  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday
  • Friday
  • 11
    Post Malone
    Circles
  • 12
    Halsey
    Without Me
  • 13
    Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber
    I Don't Care
  • 14
    Britney Spears
    Toxic
  • 15
    Jonas Brothers
    Sucker

-

[ New winning songs posted Fridays after 3pm ]

With each winner, B98.5 will be making a donation to Fulfill.  Fulfill’s mission is to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth & Ocean Counties and to make sure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life.

Visit Fulfillnj.org to learn more

