Play COD “Modern Warfare 2” with Mateo!
Calling all gamers! Enter for your chance to play in a private match of Call of Duty "Modern Warfare 2" with Mateo from the B98.5 Morning Show along Tom from Thunder 106's "Pork Roll & Eggs" show and other listeners! We'll have $500 in prizes to give away for those chosen to play and show off their gaming skills! Powered by the US Army Mid Atlantic Recruiting. Learn more at goarmy.com/careers
- Players must already own a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 / Warzone
- Players & winners will be chosen at random & notified of exact live remote event date & time
- Live remote event date will be during or around the week of April 24th
- Must be 18+ to participate
- GamerTag and/or Activision ID will be needed from finalists to send private invites
- Crossplay must be enabled
- Xbox, Playstation & Computer players welcome
*Press Communications, LLC is not responsible for technical issues stemming from any voluntary participation in this contest. Participating players will be selected at random. Prizing will be awarded to random players who have been invited to participate.
*Prizing for this contest is provided by B98.5 and Press Communications, LLC. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information.