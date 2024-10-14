Enter to win suite tickets to see Nitro Circus at Cure Insurance Arena on November 24th
Enter for your chance to win a suite including 14 tickets, and 2 parking passes to see Nitro Circus at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Sunday, November 24th!
Celebrate the bold, brave and unbelievable! Join Nitro Circus for an unforgettable night of bold stunts and fearless athletes, providing that limits are just a myth. For more information on the new Nitro Circus and to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
By submitting you agree to be contacted about all our super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. If you aren't into free concert tickets, awesome prizes & exclusive concert pre-sales, you can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.