Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to see P!NK at MetLife Stadium on October 3rd

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see P!NK on her 2024 Summer Carnival Tourstop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, October 3. The tour will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

Brought to you by The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee - Training Monmouth and Ocean Counties electrical workforce since 1950!