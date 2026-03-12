Enter to win tickets to Earlybirds Club at Starland Ballroom on May 16th

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Earlybirds Club at Starland Ballroom on May 16th!

Earlybirds Club is a dance party designed for women, trans, and non-binary folks that starts at 6pm and ends at 10pm, because we've got stuff to do in the morning!

At 90s Prom Night, we’re bringing gymnasium-core energy, but make it feral and fully grown. Think TLC, Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, Biggie, Salt-N-Pepa, Backstreet Boys & Britney...Enter today (21+ only)!