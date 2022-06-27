DJ for a Day Contest
Have you ever thought your voice would sound great on the radio? Or dreamed of being a radio personality? Thunder 106 /B98.5 and the US Army are giving you a chance to show off your talents!
Upload a short voice recording explaining why you deserve to be a “DJ for a Day”. We will listen to the recordings and select a winner to be invited into our studios to be interviewed!
Powered by the U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting. Learn more at goarmy.com/careers
