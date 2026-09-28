Win tickets to see Colin Quinn at the Stafford Township Arts Center!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Colin Quinn live at the Stafford Township Arts Center on Saturday, October 10!

Known for his unforgettable run on Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, acclaimed stand-up specials, Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, Colin Quinn has spent decades delivering his signature sharp, fast-paced take on life, culture and everything in between.

Now, he’s bringing the laughs to Manahawkin—and you could be there!