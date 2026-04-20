‘Business of the Day’ presented by Ocean FIrst Bank
B98.5 and Ocean First Bank want to say thanks to Jersey Shore businesses for listening all day long at work by brightening up your day with a special delivery. We could be stopping by your workplace with a B98.5 Station Swag Prize Pack that includes $40 in Chefs International gift certificates for you and your co-workers!
By submitting you agree to the terms and conditions of this promotion. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. Want the inside scoop on super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors? Subscribe to the B98.5 Newsletter. You can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.