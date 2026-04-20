‘Business of the Day’ presented by Ocean FIrst Bank

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B98.5 and Ocean First Bank want to say thanks to Jersey Shore businesses for listening all day long at work by brightening up your day with a special delivery. We could be stopping by your workplace with a B98.5 Station Swag Prize Pack that includes $40 in Chefs International gift certificates for you and your co-workers!

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