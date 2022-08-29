‘Business of the Day’ presented by Haunt O’ Ween
Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Haunt O' Ween!
Haunt O' Ween is an interactive Halloween playground for the entire family on 5 acres at Bell Works in Holmdel. Tickets include trick or treating, pumpkin picking, carving and painting, face painting, hay rides, rides, arts and crafts, and a 90 foot Jack-o'-lantern tunnel!
By submitting you agree to receive emails about all our super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. If you aren't into free concert tickets, awesome prizes & exclusive concert pre-sales, you can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.