Blue Moon “Zest Summer Ever” Contest
Enter for your chance to win a Cruisin’ Tikis Floating Tiki Bar Experience departing from Point Pleasant or LBI for a 2-hour fun ride for 6 people, plus a $75 gift card to stock the floating tiki with whatever you prefer, like Blue Moon to enjoy your "Zest Summer Ever"! Plus, join B98.5 and Liv at select "Blue Moon Pints on the Porch" events for another chance to win!
By submitting you agree to be contacted about all our super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. If you aren't into free concert tickets, awesome prizes & exclusive concert pre-sales, you can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.