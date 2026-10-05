Enter to Win a Backyard Movie Night Prize Pack

Want to host the ultimate outdoor Halloween movie marathon? B98.5 & Ashley giving away a prize pack complete with an outdoor smart projector, fire pit, s'mores kit, and a special edition B98.5 wearable blanket hoodie. Enter below for your chance to win!

The Prize Pack Includes:

Outdoor Smart Movie Projector: Stream your favorite Halloween movies right in your yard.

Fire Pit: Scary movies on a cool night with a cozy fire. What's better than that?

S’mores Kit: Everything you need to make classic fireside snacks.

Special Edition B98.5 Wearable Blanket Hoodie: Our exclusive, limited-edition oversized hoodie to keep you warm all night.

Stop by Ashley’s Grand Opening at 712 East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin on October 10th! Save up to 70% off all furniture all day, plus enter for a chance to win up to $25,000 in Ashley gift cards and a shot at Jonas Brothers tickets!