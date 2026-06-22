B98.5’s Road to $250 Keyword Contest

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2026 marks two and a half centuries of American history, and B98.5 is throwing a massive celebration. Join us on The Road to 250, where your patriotism pays off! You could win a $250 cash prize!

1. Listen for the Salute:Monday through Friday.

Tune into B98.5 weekdays at 8AM, 12PM, 2PM, and 4PM.

2. Catch the Historic Keyword:Write it down.

Keep your ears open during those hours for our official, unique Road to 250 Keyword.

3. Use the Keyword to enter!

Head right back to this page, type the keyword into the form below, and lock in your chance to win $250! You can enter once each day, just make sure you tune in to get a new keyword!

 

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