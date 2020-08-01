Ahead of the Storm presented by Allstate

Hurricane season is upon us here in New Jersey.  According to Ready.NJ.Gov "The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th. New Jersey's tropical storm activity is typically between August and late October".  We've teamed up with Allstate to bring you some important links, tips and resources you can use in a storm, power outage or other emergency.

Allstate Agents are disaster preparedness experts. They can help you plan for and protect you from all of life\'s uncertainties. Visit agents.allstate.com to find the Allstate Agent closest to you and make sure you\'re Ahead of the Storm this and every year. And for more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Allstate Disaster Center at https://www.allstate.com/disaster-help.aspx

Hurricane and Storm Tips

Make a Kit

Create a disaster relief kit: cash, water, food, paper plates, napkins and plastic forks and knifes, blankets, flashlight and batteries, first aid kittoiletries and cleaning supplies, face masks, pet food, and a deck of cards.

Battery Check

Always be prepared, not just when you\'re expecting a storm. Periodically check the batteries in your flashlights and keep one in each easily accessible spot in your home! 

Keep Medication Close

Stock up on important over the counter and prescription medications.  Any essential medications should be kept up to date and included in your kit.

Keep Generators Outside

Never operate a portable generator inside of your home or connect a generator directly to your home\'s wiring unless a transfer switch has been installed.  

Stock Essentials

Get to the store early and stock up on water bottles, non-perishables, toiletries and batteries.  

Tune In

Keep a battery or crank powered radio on hand.  Radio broadcasts are still the most reliable means of delivering information to the public.  When power is out and wifi is down, you can still get emergency info through a radio.

In Case of Fire

During storms, the opportunity for fires to crop up rises dramatically.  Keep a fire extinguisher filled, current and available.

Games and Activities

Be sure to have games, coloring books, and other games ready during power outages It will keep kids busy while adults are dealing with the storm and keep everyone entertained during powerless downtime.

