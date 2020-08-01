Ahead of the Storm presented by Allstate

Hurricane season is upon us here in New Jersey. According to Ready.NJ.Gov "The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th. New Jersey's tropical storm activity is typically between August and late October". We've teamed up with Allstate to bring you some important links, tips and resources you can use in a storm, power outage or other emergency.

Allstate Agents are disaster preparedness experts. They can help you plan for and protect you from all of life\'s uncertainties. Visit agents.allstate.com to find the Allstate Agent closest to you and make sure you\'re Ahead of the Storm this and every year. And for more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Allstate Disaster Center at https://www.allstate.com/disaster-help.aspx

Enter to Win a Portable Power Generator

Allstate and 107.1 The Boss are also running a sweepstakes giving you the chance to win a portable power generator! Portable power generators can help keep you safe, warm and keep all your essential equipment functioning through a power outage. To enter, click the button below!