Fantasy Island Amusement Park Now Open Daily

Check out Mateo’s interview with Matt from Fantasy Island Amusement Park located in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. They are so excited to be open for the season, including Rides, Boardwalk Games & Arcade, as of July 2nd! Before returning to the park, please read their new health and safety guidelines at fantasyislandlbi.com/covid-19.

The Arcade will be open daily from 12pm-12am

Rides & Outdoor Amusements will be open daily from 4pm-11pm

All New this year, “Ride the Tide”! A brand new kiddie boat ride that young riders are sure to love!

Safety of guests and team members is Fantasy Islands top priority. Learn more at fantasyislandlbi.com/covid-19.