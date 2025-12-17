A New Shopping Experience Is Coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall is set to welcome an exciting new anchor tenant as Von Maur Department Stores announces plans to open its first-ever New Jersey location at the mall in Fall 2027. The three level, 164,000 square foot store will introduce Central New Jersey shoppers to Von Maur’s signature blend of upscale fashion, attentive service, and elevated in-store experiences further enhancing the mall’s role as the region’s premier shopping destination.

Known nationwide for its carefully curated mix of sought-after brands, the new Von Maur will feature apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, and gifts from names like Vuori, Free People, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Marc Jacobs, Varley, Dagne Dover, and more. Beyond shopping, the store is designed to feel welcoming and immersive, with plush furnishings, open layouts, and even live piano music creating an experience that goes well beyond a traditional department store visit. Shoppers can also enjoy complimentary services such as gift wrapping and shipping, along with a robust rewards program.

Von Maur’s arrival marks another milestone in Freehold Raceway Mall’s continued evolution, bringing fresh energy, elevated brands, and new reasons to visit. As the mall continues to add dynamic retail and lifestyle experiences, the upcoming Von Maur store signals an exciting future for shoppers throughout Monmouth County and the surrounding communities.