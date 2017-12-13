Zendaya Addresses Zac Efron ‘Favorite Kiss’ Comment

Last week Zac Efron shared that his favorite on screen kiss was with Zendaya in their upcoming movie, The Greatest Showman.

Now Zendaya is finally opening up about Efron’s remark.

“I think people got caught up in the actual thought of kissing,” Zendaya explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She was saying that the kiss was all about the characters they were playing. “Our characters are these forbidden love characters,” she continued. “They are an interracial couple that at the time would be completely frowned upon and not allowed. The entire time, in this love story, they’re not supposed to be seen together, touch each other, anything.”

“So any moment where they just even make eye contact is so special,” Zendaya added. “Not just for the audience, but for these two characters. When they do get to actually kiss, it’s a huge moment.”

Regardless on why Zac Efron chose Zendaya as his favorite on camera kiss, she is only lucky girl.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20.