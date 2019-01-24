You’ve Been Storing Peanut Butter The Wrong Way

Who knew?

Apparently we’ve been storing our peanut butter the wrong way this whole time. According to Delish, you should keep the jar of peanut butter upside down.

This is definitely necessary if you buy the natural peanut butter because the oil sits on the top. The worst feeling is when you open that jar and have to mix it up. Storing the jar upside down evenly distributes the oil throughout the entire jar.

Now’s where there peanut butter in the fridge or cabinet debate takes place. With the natural peanut butter, it’s better to store the jar upside in the fridge. This creates creamier peanut butter.