Your Kid Can Audition To Be In Frozen Jr. At Count Basie

Your kid can audition to be in a production of Frozen Jr. at Count Basie Theater.

The Basie Academy’s jr Broadway productions are holding auditions Saturday, March 16, 4-7pm, for rising stars aged 6-9. To schedule an audition, call 732-224-8778 x 125.

“This audition-based production delves into the process of mounting a brand new show from creating memorable characters, exploring ways of storytelling through voice acting, physical movement and choreography to entertain child audiences and mesmerize adults as well!”

Classes will take place on Wednesdays from 4-5:30pm starting April 3. Frozen Jr.’s studio performance will be held on Wednesday, June 12.

More info at TheBasie.org