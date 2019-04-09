You Can Now Sleep With Bloody ‘Murder Scene Sheets’

If your dream is to turn your home into a house of horrors, you now can. Ambesonne, an online retailer, has released a line of bloodstain-print housewares. There are sheets, shower curtains, tablecloths and placemats available on Ambessone’s website as well as Walmart, Amazon, and Wayfair.

A representative for Ambesonne told The Post that these pieces are all part of keeping up with “the future.” “People want to have images that [are] straight out of a thriller,” a company rep explained. “This is a new trend among the people who want to decorate their house on occasion.”

I’ll be running straight out the front door if I see these bloody items in anyone’s home. No thank you. Peace out.