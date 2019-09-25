You Can Now Play Mario Kart Tour On Your Phone

Get ready to race, on the go!

For the first time ever, Mario Kart is now available on Andriod and iOS.

Players will notice some classic courses while being introduced to a variety of new ones too.

In order to play, you do have to log in with your Nintendo account. Don’t worry if you don’t have one because it’s super easy to sign up right there on the app, for free!

#MarioKartTour is here! Race around the world across a variety of new and classic courses! We hope you enjoy this first tour! Be sure to stay tuned here for the latest game news, because we’ve got a lot more coming. It’s finally here! GO! pic.twitter.com/GaBurZ3AZS — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 25, 2019

There is an option for a “Gold Pass” subscription for $4.99 a month, after a two-week free trial. This allows players to unlock the faster 200cc mode as well as various in-game items and badges. The good part is that Nintendo will allow players to keep the items that they unlock in the Gold Pass even if the subscription is canceled. The pass is very similar to Fortnite’s “Battle Pass”.

Mario Kart Tour doesn’t currently have a multiplayer feature, but we can only hope that it will be available one day. We have to show off our skills to our friends somehow!

FYI: If you see someone in the bathroom for a long period of time today, it’s probably because they are playing Mario Kart.