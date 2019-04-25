You Can Be An Extra In ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ The ‘Sopranos’ Movie

If you want to be a part of the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, today’s your lucky day!

The City of Newark & The Newark Office of Film & TV is holding a casting call today, Thursday, April 25th from 6pm-9pm. It will be held on the second floor at 54 Halsey Street in Newark. They are looking for women, men and children of all ages to appear in a scene set in 1967.

The film is set to film in Newark from May 6-8th at Branford Place between Washington and Broad streets.

Michael Gandolfini, James Gandolfini’s son, plays Young Tony Soprano in the film.