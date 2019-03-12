Yankee Candle Now Has A Sunday Brunch Collection

Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day. Why choose between breakfast and lunch when you can have both?

Well, Yankee Candle is helping your brunch craving with the release of their Sunday brunch collection. The line includes six inspired scents and they all come in a variety of sizes.

You can choose from White Strawberry Bellini, Toasted Pecan and Vanilla Belgian Waffle, Blush Bouquet, Floral Candy, Grilled Peaches & Vanilla, and Sweet Morning Rose.