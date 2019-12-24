Due to all the terrible gifts our listeners received this holiday season (we're looking at you, Aunt Karen) B98.5 is saving the holidays with the B98.5 Worst Gift Upgrade Instagram Contest!

For our lucky winners, we're gonna take that bad gift and replace it with a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless high-performance headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre!

Just post a photo of your awful gift on Instagram, use #B985WorstGift and mention @TheB985 (Follow @theb985 for more fun and contests also!)

You've got until January 7th, 2020 to post your worst gift to Instagram for a chance to exchange it for a pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless high-performance headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre, courtesy of Capital Records and B98.5.

*Contest is not affiliated with Instagram or its affiliates. For full terms, visit b985radio.com/rules-and-regulations