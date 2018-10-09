Woman Lists 22 Rules For Her Boyfriend

Controlling much?

Trusting one another in a relationship can be difficult. While couples typically talk about their insecurities and trust issues, one woman decided to write it down in list form.

She wrote a list of 22 things her boyfriend was “banned” from doing and even made him sign it.

The list was shared on Twitter by @kkeyes96 who found it in a traded in car. “Some poor guy traded in his car and he had a contract from his girlfriend in it,” he tweeted.

Some of these demands are over the top. For example, not having a single girls number in his phone, not allowed to drink unless she’s around, and he needs to reply to her text within 10 minutes.

My favorite rule is, “If I say jump you say “how high princess.”

This girl is wacky.