WindMill Closes A Location After 30 Years

The iconic hotdog and fries combo from WindMill is no longer in Brick.

Over the weekend WindMill announced on Facebook they will be closing their Brick location after more than 30 years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the WindMill of Brick, effective this Sunday, September 15. The WindMill has operated in Brick for over 30 years and has taken great pride in serving multiple generations of WindMill fans. To each of you, we say thank you for your loyalty and patronage throughout the years,” the post read.

The Brick location was ultimately closed to, “focus on providing the best dining experience at all of our locations.”

Luckily there are five other Windmill locations close by. There two in Long Branch and one in Belmar, Red Bank and Asbury Park.