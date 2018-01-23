b985radio.com

Will Taylor Swift Say Yes To This Prom-Posal?

Taylor Swift superfan, Dayton Modderman, a high school senior in Florida, is praying that Taylor Swift will go to prom with him.

In order to grab Taylor’s attention, Dayton went all out on an elaborate prom-posal video that starts off with his reading her Reputation magazine. Oh and out of respect, he even made it a point to ask Swift’s dad and boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, if they’d be ok with him taking her to prom.

Dayton first caught Taylor Swift’s attention a few months ago while he was on Instagram Live lip-syncing and dancing to “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor started watching and even said hi.


