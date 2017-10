The Weeknd stopped by New York City Comic Con on Saturday to reveal some exciting news about his collaboration with Marvel.

The Starboy comic book, named after The Weeknd’s hit album, is on its way! “The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” the singer shared on Twitter right before signing autographs at the comic convention. The Weeknd, Abel Tesfaye, announced the book is set to release in 2018.