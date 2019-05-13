Wave Of Hope Annual Benefit at Columns

The annual Wave Of Hope benefit for Amber & Haley Le Vine will take place at Columns in Avon, NJ. These two young women are fighting a metabolic disease, SSADH (Succinic Semialdehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency). This effects memory, speech, and muscles. Amber has also contracted Lyme Disease, which has resulted in encephalitis of the brain and Auto-Immune Disease. With your help, they can continue to fight and conquer SSADH and Lyme Disease!

With your $25 donation at the door, you can enjoy live music from the Joe Baracata Band, drink specials, an auction, and light fare by The Columns from 1-5pm. For those who are not able to attend, you can also donate to Amber and Haley Le Vine’s GoFundMe.

The Wave Of Hope Annual Benefit is taking place this Sunday, May 19th at The Columns in Avon-By-The-Sea.