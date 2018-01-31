Waterbeds Are Making A Comeback

Let’s throw it back to the 70’s.

via GIPHY

The inventor of the waterbed, Charlie Hall, is planning a big comeback. The 71 year old says he’ll improve them with temperature control, calmer waves and more, which Millennia’s will love.

“I think that some people will have a memory of it and want to revisit it just because they remember waterbeds and want to see how different they are,” Hall shared with the Seattle Times. “And then there’ll be a generation, it’ll be a total novelty for them.”

As cool as it sounds, there were and still are many mixed reviews on the idea.

The new waterbeds will be available later this year, initially at City Furniture chain in Florida, and cost about $2,000.