Watch Will Smith as Genie in New Aladdin Trailer

Will Smith is one blue man.

Ever since Disney announced Will Smith has been cast as the Genie in their highly live-action remake of Aladdin, fans have been patiently waiting for the reveal. Now, the wait is over because they just released the first trailer for the movie.

The new trailer gives us a sneak peek at Aladdin and Jasmine’s chemistry, a look at the Cave of Wonders AND Will Smith is a BLUE Muscular Genie!

Back in December 2018, Disney released poster for the upcoming film and the Genie wasn’t blue and of course fans were outraged.

“I’m gonna be BLUE!,” Smith responded to a fan on Instagram. “This is how the Genie is in Human/Disguise Form. My character will be CGI most of the movie.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.