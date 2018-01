Hopefully you can stomach this.



Nicole Kidman has revealed an unusual talent during the latest installment of Vanity Fair’s Secret Talent Theatre.

She eats bugs! Yes… creepy crawlies and they are still ALIVE!

During the clip, Kidman nonchalantly eats a four course meal of micro-livestock using chopsticks.

“Just a little side note,” Kidman shared. “Two billion people in the world eat bugs…and I’m one of them.”