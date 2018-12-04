Watch Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club Trailer for MTV

“I want to build an empire.”

Lindsay Lohan is back!

The actress has returned to TV with a reality show that follows the launch of her club, Lohan Beach House, in Mykonos, Greece. This is the third beach club Lohan has opened, along with Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes, Greece.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?” she says in the reality show trailer.

Lohan only hires the “best of the best” at her beach club.

Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club airs Tuesday, January 1st at 8pm on MTV.