Watch Fergie’s Bizarre Rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

What was going on? Twitter users when in on Fergie’s performance at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. She performed the national anthem but in a very strange way. Even some of the players were caught on camera laughing and smirking during her performance. Highly doubt she will be invited back.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ct8hgALts8 — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) February 19, 2018

So I found a video of Fergie singing the National Anthem to The Obamas, and: 1-How tf did this happen? 2-I know Michelle and Barack wanted to crack tf up pic.twitter.com/nkaI0Tx2ST — virgo queen (@annoyedmelanin) February 19, 2018