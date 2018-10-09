Watch Ed Sheeran Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Bruno Mars

Monday, Bruno Mars celebrated his 33rd birthday and Ed Sheeran was there for the festivities.

Backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Bruno Mars made Ed Sheeran serenade him for his birthday.

“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!” Mars captioned a clip on Instaagram.

“Happy birthday to three-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno,” Ed Sheeran sang as Bruno Mars enjoyed a cupcake while wearing a gold party hat.

Just as the song came to an end, Bruno Mars demanded Sheeran to start over and he did without any question.

Ed Sheeran is a good friend lol