Watch The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall Cheat On Now Ex-Girlfriend

Security cameras catch everything!

Not sure how she got her hands on this but Alex Pall’s now ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, shared footage of The Chainsmokers star kissing another girl on Instagram.

Tori posted a couple of the surveillance shots, but one was deleted. “Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” is what she captioned the post that she accused Alex of reporting it to Instagram.

Apparently she has accused Alex of cheating numerous times, which she shared in a note posted on her story.

“After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely [sic] cheated on me. That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched,” Tori wrote. “Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”



“What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he’s done. ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not and if there was ever a time to hold powerful men accountable for their disgusting behavior it’s now,” she continued.

“Don’t be that guy. Don’t let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to,” she concluded her note. “I really appreciate all the kind messages I’ve been getting. I’m moving on with my life now with the satisfaction that I’m liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else in a similar position to know your worth and do the same.”