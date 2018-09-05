Watch A Woman Dunk Chicken Tenders In Soda

You’re either going to hate or love this woman… but probably mostly hate.

During the U.S. Open Monday ESPN caught this woman, Alexa Greenfield, on camera eating chicken fingers with her two nephews. Nothing out of the ordinary right? WRONG! Instead of using ketchup, bbq sauce or mustard, this lady decided to dip her chicken tender into her soda!

We can argue that it all goes to the same place, but now why wouold we do that. This action is just bizzare. The boys didn’t even seem phased by the action of their aunt either.

After this video went viral, the internet had a lot to say about the woman and she reached out to NYPost to tell her side of the story.

Alexa explained that she was actually with her three nephews, one didn’t make it on camera, when she decided to let them in on her little secret.

“I started off by sitting with them and was like, ‘Listen guys, I’m about to do something really weird, it’s a really big secret, you can’t tell anyone,’ ” the 26-year-old shared. “ ‘I’m a little embarrassed about it. Keep it on the down-low. It’s a secret.’ ”

This isn’t the first time she’s dipped her tenders into soda.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Alexa admitted.

Now this gets even weirder… Alexa solely buys the soda to dunk and never drink.

A part of my wants to try this, yet I don’t think I can get myself to actually dunk my delicious chicken tender in my cup of Coke or Pepsi.