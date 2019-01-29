Warped Tour Returns To NJ For 25th Anniversary Show

Happy Birthday Warped Tour!

Just when you thought you said good bye to Warped Tour in 2018, they’re back for a 25th Anniversary Show.

Back in December, the festival founder Kevin Lyman, revealed they will be celebrating the anniversary in Cleveland, somewhere on the East Coast and the West Coast. Now, we know the exact dates and cities.

Yesterday, January 28th, Warped Tour announced that the 25th anniversary events will take place as a one day event on June 8th at the at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio; as a two-day event June 29th-30th at the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and as a two-day event July 20th-21st at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

25 YEARS OF THE VANS WARPED TOUR

🎟 Feb 25 • Pre-Sale Tickets On Sale

🎙 March 1 • Lineups Announced

🎫 March 1 • Tickets On Sale

ℹ https://t.co/rSuGQJH0ta#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #foreverwarped pic.twitter.com/YZ4OUv50Xj — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) January 28, 2019

The show in Atlantic City will be a full-fledged festival will, “be same Warped Tour vibe, multiple stages, extreme sports, sponsor activations, non profits, etc.”

Mountain View & Atlantic City will be same Warped Tour vibe, multiple stages, extreme sports, sponsor activations, non profits, etc. Cleveland will be scaled back since it’s a more limited / intimate event – it will be outdoors and have a Warped feel, but with 1 stage. — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) January 28, 2019

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale February 25th, with the lineup revealed on March 1st.

So happy New Jersey made the list for this iconic anniversary show.