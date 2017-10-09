Walk The Moon Share Creative Process Behind New Album ‘What If Nothing’

Walk The Moon is opening up about the creative process behind their upcoming album, What If Nothing, due out November 10th.

“The approach was just making noise, getting back to our roots of being a rock & roll band and just playing our instruments and letting the sound bounce off the walls,” singer Nicholas Petricca shared with Rolling Stone.

“Sonically, we’re reaching for taller, wider, and more vast, more epic sounds,” he explained. “But the lyrics are kind of the opposite. They’re much more personal and are very close to the heart, very raw.”

Last summer the band canceled their tour when Petricca’s dad became ill which added to the “chaos” that went into finishing the album.

“There’s this feeling where everything is like a bad haircut, and everything feels unfinished,” he revealed. “That moment of getting the record beyond the point of discomfort, until the record is to the point of, ‘Oh. What a relief. This feels amazing,’ is a major lesson in trust – you really are just faced with having to trust yourself and your collaborators and the producer that this deformed laboratory monster is going to, eventually, grow wings and become something really beautiful.”

Walk The Moon is hitting the road on their Press Start Tour with stops at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on January 13th and The Fillmore in Philadelphia on January 21st. Tickets are on sale at wtmband.co/Tour.