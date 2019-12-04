Vitalant’s ‘Save the Humans’ Blood Drive at iPlay America
Vitalant and B98.5 are teaming up to Present the 'SAVE THE HUMANS' Blood Drive at iPlay America in Freehold on Saturday, January 4th 2020! Rashaud will be broadcasting live from 10am-2pm and blood donations will be accepted until 5pm. Registering your time to donate before the event is highly recommended.
Register to donate online now and become a Presenting Donor!
- The First 100 Presenting Donors will receive a custom 'SAVE THE HUMANS' T-Shirt
- Every Presenting Donor will receive an iPlay POWER PASS (applicable to 4 hours of non-redemption video games- 1 laser tag, 1 go kart, 1 4D theater)
- Every Presenting Donor will receive Top Golf Swing Suite Coupons
- Every Presenting Donor will also have the opportunity to enter to win the following:
- Overnight Stay at Camelback Resort
- Atlantic Club 3-Month Membership
- iPlay Mega Party Voucher (For 12 Children)
- Tickets to the SOLD OUT Billy Eilish Concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 15th
- And much more!
780K
Number of generous blood donors transforming lives with Vitalant
5 Days
Number of days that platelets can be stored
30K
Number of mobile blood drives Vitalant holds each year