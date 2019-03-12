Verizon Texting Outage Affects New Jersey
Guess we will have to call people instead.
There is currently a Verizon wireless outage that is affecting customers across the East Coast this morning, Tuesday, March 12.
As of 8:30am, the texting outage was confirmed with no estimated repair time or how widespread the outage is.
We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3
— Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019