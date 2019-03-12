732-774-3529
March 12, 2019|Lenore Luca|

Verizon Texting Outage Affects New Jersey

Guess we will have to call people instead.

Photo: downdetector.com

There is currently a Verizon wireless outage that is affecting customers across the East Coast this morning, Tuesday, March 12.

As of 8:30am, the texting outage was confirmed with no estimated repair time or how widespread the outage is.