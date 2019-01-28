Used Box of Tissues Being Sold for $80

Coughing up $80 for some used tissues could get your cold out of the way.

This is so stupid so bare with me. A start up company in Los Angeles is letting people choose when to get sick with a used tissue for $79.99.

The company, Vaev, claims that “using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills.” Being exposed to a virus via tissues serves as an alternative to vaccines. Now, Vaev hasn’t made it clear whether or not the used tissues are from an actual human sneeze or artificially treated.

People wipe their noses with the used tissue and then they’ll “get sick on your own terms.” The idea is that you choose when to get sick. So, get sick now and not when its inconvenient for you.

“That kind of freedom, that kind of luxury to choose—I mean, we customize everything in our lives and we have everything the way that we want it, so why not approach sickness that way as well?” Oliver Niessen, the founder of the company, shared with Time.

OH… It’s already sold out.

Why would anyone pay to get themselves sick?