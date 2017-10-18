‘Trailer Park Boys’ star John Dunsworth Dies at 71

John Dunsworth, known for his role of Jim Lahey in Trailer Park Boys, has died at the age of 71.

His daughter Sarah, who also stars in the show, shared the sad unexpected news on Twitter Monday.

“With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away. John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness.” she wrote. This was also posted on Dunsworth’s official twitter.

Dunsworth also stared as Dave Teagues on Syfy’s Haven.

Season 12 of Trailer Park Boys is set to debut on Netflix next year.