The Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2017

by

Last year Selena Gomez won the title of most liked Instagram post with a picture of her sipping on a Coke bottle.

when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

This year she joins Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only people to hold these top spots.

10. Selena Gomez’s 25th Birthday

9. Selena Gomez On A Bike

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

8. Cristiano Ronaldo & Family

Family mood

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

7. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd at the Met

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

6. Selena & The Weeknd (Again)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

5. Cristiano Ronaldo & Twins

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

4. Beyoncé & Her Twins

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

3. Selena’s Kidney Transplant

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter’s Birth

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes!

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

1. Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement


