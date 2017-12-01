The Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2017

Last year Selena Gomez won the title of most liked Instagram post with a picture of her sipping on a Coke bottle.
This year she joins Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only people to hold these top spots.
10. Selena Gomez’s 25th Birthday
9. Selena Gomez On A Bike
8. Cristiano Ronaldo & Family
7. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd at the Met
6. Selena & The Weeknd (Again)
5. Cristiano Ronaldo & Twins
4. Beyoncé & Her Twins
3. Selena’s Kidney Transplant
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter’s Birth
1. Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement