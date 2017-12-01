The Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Posts of 2017

Last year Selena Gomez won the title of most liked Instagram post with a picture of her sipping on a Coke bottle.

when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

This year she joins Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only people to hold these top spots.

10. Selena Gomez’s 25th Birthday

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

9. Selena Gomez On A Bike

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

8. Cristiano Ronaldo & Family

Family mood A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

7. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd at the Met

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

6. Selena & The Weeknd (Again)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

5. Cristiano Ronaldo & Twins

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

4. Beyoncé & Her Twins

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

3. Selena’s Kidney Transplant

2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter’s Birth

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

1. Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement