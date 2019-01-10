Tipping Flight Attendants? Frontier Airlines Is Encouraging Passengers

Everyone could use an extra few dollar, including flight attendants.

Frontier Airlines is now encouraging passengers to tip their flight attendants.

When tipping became an option three years ago, the flight attendants had to pool their tips. The new policy, as of January 1st, each flight attendant can accept individual tips.

When a passenger orders refreshments, a tip option will now appear on the pay system. “Gratuities are appreciated!” is the message that shows up.

Not one other U.S. airline gives their passengers the tipping option. Even The Association of Flight Attendants International union, which represents flight attendants at 20 airlines, including Frontier, does not agree with their tipping policy. They think that attendants should be paid higher wages and not fall on the hands of the passengers.