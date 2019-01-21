This Is How Many Squats It Takes To See Results

Sadly instant results from working out isn’t a thing. However, if you are looking to get the booty in shape, here’s exactly how many squats need to be done. The idea frequency is about two to three times a week for roughly three to five sets of eight to 12 reps. ACSM exercise physiologist and personal trainer Jim White says there is no magical number to reach this goal but trying that routine will get you into shape.

When squatting, form is definitely important. “Muscles respond very well to being loaded at a full stretch, or end range of motion.” Personal trainer Paul Kostas explained. “Squatting all the way down, even with less weight, will promote growth and strength as well joint health.”