These Denim Panties Are $315

Attn Denim Lovers Who Want Their Cheeks Out

Thanks to Y/Project, there are now denim panties on the market for $315.

“These brief-style shorts can be worn under or over pants, meaning theyre far more versatile than what youd traditionally expect from a pair of briefs. Underwear that doesnt need to stay under there.” the company explains.

J A N T I E S (probiotics not included) https://t.co/vWmmqI4FHL pic.twitter.com/PLb3x4g6Di — SSENSE (@SSENSE) March 26, 2019

Product Description: Denim brief-style shorts in navy. Fading throughout. Mid-rise. Three-pocket styling. Belt-loops at waistband. Copper-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. 100% cotton. Imported.

This is a very bold fashion statement, but I wouldn’t be surprised if these Denim Panties pop up during festival season.