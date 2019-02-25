There is a Marshmallow IPA

Beer + Wanna Be Lucky Charms = Deliciousness.

Smartmouth Brewing has created a new IPA inspired by Lucky Charms. Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA is brewed with cereal marshmallows.

According to Elite Daily, the beer contains actual dehydrated cereal marshmallows that look a lot like Lucky Charms marshmallows. They even used toasted marshmallows throughout the process.

While brewing this IPA, galaxy and calypso hops were used. Apparently, those hops create a citrusy and fruity flavor. The IPA has a 6.6% ABV and is debuting at Smartmouth Brewing’s Norfolk location Saturday, March 2nd.