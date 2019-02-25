The Oscars Telecast Had 24 Minutes Of Walking
What a long show.
The Oscars are notorious for running super long, about three and a half hours to be exact. This year two reporters from the Wall Street Journal attentively watched the ceremony and figured out exactly why it’s so long.
These reporters broke it down in seven category. The results were kind of interesting.
Breakdown
- Film clips, visual packages: 37.6 minutes
- Speeches: 29.7 minutes
- Host speaking: 25.5 minutes
- Walking: 24.3 minutes
- Intros, banter: 24.3 minutes
- Songs: 13.8 minutes
- Opening envelopes: 4.2 minutes