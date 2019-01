Calling All Romantics

The 2004 romance film based off the Nicholas Sparks novel, The Notebook, is being adapted into a Broadway musical.

Cast members haven’t been announced, however we do know Ingrid Michaelson (Girls Chase Boys) will be writing the music, while Bekah Brunstetter, supervising producer of This Is Us, will be writing the script.

No other information, including a release day, has been announced.