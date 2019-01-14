The Most Liked Instagram Picture Is Of An Egg

A picture of an egg now hold the spot for the most liked Instagram picture of all time.

On January 4th, the Instagram profile @world_record_egg uploaded its first post. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” they captioned the picture of the egg. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

And they were successful. They have 29 million likes and counting.



Kylie previously held the record with 18 Million for picture of her daughter Stormi holding her thumb.

View this post on Instagram stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST



The makeup mogul posted a clapback of her own on Sunday after finding out she doesn’t hold the most liked picture anymore. It was a video of a meme that said “Kylie when she sees the world record egg account.”

She captioned the videdo “Take that little egg.”